Namibia: Who Is Behind Political Sabotage of /Khomas Residents & Rate Payers?

opinion

Popularly, former U.S. president Truman has made reference to obligatory responsibilities as a buck.

"The buck stop, is an automated signpost for an obligation to act. Whether such action concerns public or private power, it doesn't matter. The sign regulates the discharge of yielded power. With power comes responsibility for which the latter connotes an obligation to act.

Ascertively, the recent developments witnessed with registration of political parties, organisations and independent candidates for 2025 Regional and Local Governance Elections scheduled for 26 November, determines the veracities.

Evidentially, the absence of special court (s) in relation to enforcement and enjoyment of Article 18 of the Namibian Constitution, the Constitution is gracious. It's normal for administrative officials and institutions to get away with gross violations of both Constitutional and inherent human rights. What ECN did with /Khomas Residents & Rate Payers Association and LPM as a witch-hunt signals a possible conspiration by key institutions such as the Presidency, Swapo and City of Windhoek.

Who out of the alleged trio will allow the two seemingly political formations to either take over or retain power in the capital and southern Namibia? Who is not threatened by the emergence of the truest voice of the people?

Further, what is very disturbing is the inability of many of us to wake up to the smell of the coffee.

The injustices seemingly perpetuated through ECN by the trio is unbearably unbecoming as negligently inflicted on Shaun Gariseb, Armando Peters, Bernadus Swartbooi and associates.

The instigation of ECN by the trio is a threat to our existence now and in the future. Someone must be accountable for these violations. They defy logic.

Conclusively, without being rigit - Do not vote for a political party where you are presented with an option of either an organisation and/or an Independent candidate..

*Jarii Tjeja uaTjatindi is a Human Rights Defender