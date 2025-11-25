Egypt's Bluworks Raises $1m Seed to Scale HR Management Platform

Bluworks, a Cairo-based HR tech startup focused on blue-collar workforce management, has raised $1 million in seed funding to accelerate its expansion in Egypt and enter new regional markets. c

Founded in 2022 by Hussein Wahdan and Farah Osman, Bluworks provides tools for employee scheduling, attendance tracking, payroll automation, compliance and real-time salary disbursement. The platform targets industries where workforce operations rely heavily on manual processes and fragmented systems.

A15's Principal, Bassem Raafat, said Bluworks is addressing a large and overlooked segment that still depends on paper or outdated software. Enza Capital's Principal, Abdelrahman Hassan, noted that improving how frontline workers are managed can drive productivity and deepen financial inclusion.

The company plans to use the new funding to broaden its customer base in Egypt, add new features through strategic partnerships and begin expansion into MENA markets. Wahdan said the startup aims to strengthen its local presence while building the foundation for regional growth.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Daba's newsletter is now on Substack. Sign up here to get the best of Africa's investment landscape

Key Takeaways

Bluworks' seed raise comes at a time when HR digitisation is gaining momentum across emerging markets, particularly in sectors with large blue-collar workforces. Many SMEs in Egypt still rely on manual scheduling, paper attendance sheets and cash-based payroll, making compliance, data accuracy and workforce visibility difficult. Bluworks positions itself as an end-to-end operating system for these businesses, combining workforce management with payments infrastructure in a market where most employees are unbanked or underbanked. The funding places the startup among a growing group of African HR and workforce-tech platforms building digital rails for frontline labour. By integrating payroll, attendance and shift planning, Bluworks aims to become a central tool for employers while extending financial access to workers through timely salary payments and accurate records. As the company prepares for regional expansion, traction in Egypt will remain the main driver. Success there could position Bluworks as a scalable MENA-wide workforce platform.