Africa: Seedstars, Sanad Program to Back Female-Led Startups in Africa

25 November 2025
Daba Finance (Abidjan)

Seedstars has partnered with the SANAD Technical Assistance Facility (TAF) to launch the SANAD Elevate Her Programme. This multi-phase initiative supports female-led and 2X-aligned startups across the Middle East, North Africa, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

The programme targets persistent barriers faced by women founders, including a $42 billion funding gap and limited access to finance, markets, and support networks.

Seedstars, a Swiss organisation active in more than 90 markets, provides training, mentorship and investment for early-stage startups. SANAD TAF focuses on entrepreneurship and economic inclusion in MENA and Africa, with an emphasis on supporting women and youth.

The Elevate Her Programme will work with 40 high-potential startups, offering structured acceleration, tailored technical support, and investment-readiness training. The goal is to help founders build scalable companies, strengthen local entrepreneurial ecosystems, and support job creation.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Eligible startups must be female-led and aligned with the 2X Challenge, with priority sectors including sustainability, agrifinance and fintech. Participating countries span Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Iraq, Jordan, Kenya, Lebanon, Morocco, the Palestinian Territories, Rwanda, Senegal, Tunisia, Uganda and Yemen.

Daba's newsletter is now on Substack. Sign up here to get the best of Africa's investment landscape

Key Takeaways

The Elevate Her initiative reflects a broader push to improve gender representation across emerging-market startup ecosystems, where women founders continue to receive a disproportionately small share of venture funding. By offering both training and access to capital networks, the programme aims to close structural gaps that keep many women-led companies from scaling. The focus on 2X-aligned businesses signals an emphasis on measurable gender impact, linking support to global standards for women's economic participation. Sectors such as sustainability, agrifinance and fintech are central to economic resilience across MENA and Africa, and female-led innovation in these areas can have strong spillover effects for communities. By engaging 40 startups across 15 markets, the programme seeks to build a pipeline of investment-ready companies and strengthen investor confidence in women founders. If successful, Elevate Her could help shift funding patterns and position more female-led startups for regional expansion and long-term growth.

Read the original article on Daba Finance.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daba Finance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.