Sudan: Cabinet Voices Full Support for TSC President's Address and Stance

Port Sudan, 25 November 2025 (SUNA) -- The Council of Ministers, in its emergency meeting on Tuesday chaired by Dr. Kamil Idris, issued a statement praising the efforts of His Excellency President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, and affirmed the cabinet's support for his positions that uphold the rights of Sudanese citizens in defending their land and honour.

Text of the Statement

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Allah Almighty said: "O you who have believed, be persistently standing firm in justice, witnesses for Allah, even if it be against yourselves or parents and relatives. Whether one is rich or poor, Allah is more worthy of both. So, follow not [personal] inclination, lest you not be just. And if you distort [your testimony] or refuse [to give it], then indeed Allah is ever, with what you do, Acquainted."

Peace and blessings be upon our Prophet Muhammad, his family, and companions.

The Council of Ministers commends the efforts of His Excellency TSC President for his strong and noble national positions aimed at preserving the unity, cohesion, and dignity of the country. The council declares its support for the speech and positions of His Excellency that safeguard the rights of Sudanese citizens in defending their land and honour.

The cabinet welcomes the earnest efforts of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for his generous initiative, which is hoped to achieve security and stability in Sudan.

The council also welcomes the positions of brotherly and friendly nations that support the sovereignty and unity of Sudan.

The Council of Ministers affirms the seriousness of the Sudanese government and its leadership in achieving peace in the country, in accordance with the roadmap submitted by the Sudanese government to the United Nations and regional and international organizations, extending an open hand to all those dedicated to realizing peace, security, stability, and the sovereignty and unity of Sudan.

Long live a strong and dignified Sudan.

Victory comes only from Allah.