Tanzania: Govt Reaffirms Fast Wildlife Compensation Commitment

Morogoro — MINISTER for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Ashatu Kijaji has reaffirmed that the ministry will continue to promptly address challenges facing citizens, including providing consolation and compensation payments to those affected by wildlife, while recognising the value and dignity of the people.

Dr Kijaji made the remarks on Monday in Morogoro, where she held discussions with Regional Commissioner Adam Malima as she began her official tour of several institutions under her ministry.

The minister was accompanied by Deputy Minister Hamad Hassan Chande and later visited the headquarters of the Tanzania Wildlife Management Authority (TAWMA) located in the region.

As part of the tour, Dr Kijaji is also scheduled to visit Mikumi National Park, which is managed by the Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA).

She said the purpose of the tour is to learn, observe various conservation and tourism activities, and introduce herself to the institutions that fall under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism.

In her conversation with the Regional Commissioner, Dr Kijaji said that the ministry remains committed to swiftly addressing challenges facing communities, particularly the timely processing of consolation and compensation payments for those affected by wildlife.

She further pledged to strengthen and expand cooperation between the ministry and the Morogoro Region to advance conservation efforts and enhance the value of natural and tourism resources in the area.