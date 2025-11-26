Tanzania: FCT Clears 96% of Cases in Five Years, Moves to Full Digital System

Dar es Salaam — THE Fair Competition Tribunal (FCT) has recorded major progress in the resolution of business-related disputes after completing 152 out of 156 cases filed in the past five years equivalent to a 96 per cent clearance rate.

FCT Registrar Mr Wema Kaskasi said yesterday that the achievement based on the Tribunal's commitment to efficiency and timely justice as part of efforts to strengthen the country's business environment.

"The strong performance is a result of targeted institutional improvements, including strengthening legal frameworks and enhancing teamwork and accountability among staff," the Registrar said.

The Tribunal has also benefited from the Competition Act, which provides a clear and enabling legal environment that promotes stakeholder participation and facilitates effective resolution of cases.

"The Act," he said, "offers structured guidance on how disputes are processed and determined thereby improving transparency, understanding and efficiency in the Tribunal's operations".

He further told the Minister for Industry and Trade, Ms Judith Kapinga, who visited the FCT offices in Dar es Salaam yesterday that the remaining cases were scheduled for decision early next week.

"Hearing dates for the remaining matters have been set to ensure that no case lingers unnecessarily," he said.

Despite successes over the past five years using a manual system, the Tribunal has completed development of an Appeals Management System, which has already been tested by eGA.

"Through digital systems, we will reduce inconvenience, costs, and increase efficiency in the hearing of cases," Mr Kaskasi said and "once operational, the system will replace manual filings with electronic submissions and streamline the entire appeals process".

The case management system, according to FCT, will enhance transparency and speed up the handling of cases.

"It is now awaiting final regulations before going live," he said.

The new systems will also include digital recording of proceedings, which is crucial for accuracy, credibility and the secure preservation of records in technical legal matters.

The Minister Kapinga urged FCT to ensure their decisions support business growth and do not hinder market operations.

She said cases involving mergers, counterfeit goods and unfair market practices demand careful and timely handling to protect the integrity of the country's competitive market.

She noted that the business environment is changing rapidly and requires updated, practical and business-friendly rules.

She also encouraged the opening of the district-level offices to widen opportunities and prepare communities for ongoing economic shifts.

"Technology is changing rapidly and it is important to build capacity and support experts so that the Tribunal continues to remain strong, efficient and knowledgeable," she said.

She named Arusha, Mbeya, Mwanza, Dar es Salaam and Tanga as priority regions expected to begin using digital systems to improve access and reduce the cost of dispute resolution for business owners.