Tanzania: New Cargo Ships to Boost Trade in Katavi, Kigoma

Katavi — MINISTER for Transport, Professor Makame Mbarawa has said that the construction of four new cargo ships will significantly unlock economic and commercial opportunities in Katavi and Kigoma regions.

Prof Mbarawa made the remarks recently while inspecting the ongoing construction of the vessels at the Port of Karema in Katavi during his two-day working visit. His tour included a review of project progress and an assessment of service delivery at the port.

The Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) has contracted a private contractor, Nzenching International Company to construct the ships. Each vessel will have a carrying capacity of 2,000 tonnes.

Construction of the ships began in April this year. The first vessel has reached 90 per cent completion, the second 85 per cent, the third 75 per cent and the fourth 35 per cent.

"We believe that once these ships are completed and begin operations, they will completely transform the economies of Katavi and Kigoma. We expect the project to create between 6,000 and 7,000 jobs. This effort continues the vision of the government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan to involve the private sector in major water transport projects," Prof Mbarawa said.

He added that the vessels will transport cargo from the Port of Karema to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kigoma, Katavi. Linked with the Port of Dar es Salaam and Zambia, the initiative is expected to boost trade and strengthen economic influence across the Lake Tanganyika zone.

Representing the Katavi Regional Commissioner, Mpanda District Commissioner Jamila Yusuph commended the sixth-phase government for investing in the project, noting that it will open significant opportunities for Katavi residents, while stimulating employment and business activities.

On his part, TPA Director General Mr Plasduce Mbossa said collaboration among TPA, Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (TASAC) and other government institutions forms the backbone of the project's progress.

He noted that the vessels will enhance economic activity along the transport corridor from Karema to Kigoma and onwards to Dar es Salaam, while also complementing ongoing railway and road construction from Mpanda to Karema.

Manager of Ship Registration and Inspection at TASAC, Engineer Said Kaheneko said the designs of the vessels were reviewed and approved before construction began.

He added that each ship will be 15 metres wide and 70 metres long, and will include special markings to indicate when cargo exceeds authorised limits.