Uganda: Kabula MP Urges NRM Members to Uphold Unity, Discipline, and Service

Kabula County Member of Parliament Enos Asiimwe has emphasized the National Resistance Movement's (NRM) role as a broad-based political organization that unites Ugandans from all walks of life.

Speaking during NBS Barometer on Tuesday, Asiimwe noted that the NRM's strength lies in its ability to bring together citizens with diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and interests.

"As a mass party, the NRM naturally embraces a wide range of people. This diversity is our power. It allows us to develop inclusive policies and maintain stability as we work toward national development," Asiimwe said.

Asiimwe further encouraged party members and supporters to uphold unity, discipline, and service, saying these values remain central to the NRM's mission.

Kampala Lord Mayor aspirant under the NRM ticket, Moses Kizito Nsubuga, attributing Uganda's ongoing progress to the peace and security established under the NRM government.

"One of the gains NRM is protesting is peace. Uganda is steadily progressing because of the peace that the NRM has brought," he said.