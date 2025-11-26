Uganda: Munyagwa Declares Himself 2026 Game-Changer As He Banks On 'Silent Majority' , Independent Voters

Common Man's Party (CMP) presidential candidate Mubarak Munyagwa Sserunga, popularly known as "Mugati Gwa Butter," has reaffirmed his confidence in becoming a major contender in the 2026 presidential race, emphasizing what he describes as a growing wave of independent-minded voters across Buganda and the country at large.

Speaking during NBS Barometer on Tuesday, the former Kawempe South Member of Parliament argued that Uganda's political landscape--particularly in the Buganda region--is shifting away from traditional party dominance toward merit-based decision-making.

"Voting in Buganda is now based on merit, and we are likely to see many independents emerging in the region," he said, challenging claims by some Members of Parliament that the region remains a stronghold for President Yoweri Museveni.

"Those MPs saying 'Buganda is for Museveni' should justify that claim. I believe they are simply being selfish," he said.

Munyagwa emphasized his long-standing experience in politics, asserting that victory does not depend solely on financial strength.

"I know how politics works, with or without money. You often start as an underdog and have to overcome the so-called demi-gods," he said.

Munyagwa described his campaign as the only "authentic and organic" one in the race, contrasting it with what he called "artificial crowds" mobilized by larger political players.

"We don't move supporters around to different places, and our campaigns have been 70% successful. Bobi Wine and President Museveni export people to their rallies. Their crowds are artificial," he said.

Munyagwa insisted that although his rallies may not always appear massive, they reflect genuine support from what he called a silent majority.

"There is a silent majority, and they will surprise you. They know us as good people. I'm gradually getting on top of the other candidates," he said.

At the heart of his campaign, Munyagwa has outlined a series of sweeping policy proposals. He has pledged to remove Swahili as Uganda's national language and replace it with French, arguing that French will better position Uganda in global and regional integration, citing opportunities in Central Africa.

He has also promised to nationalize the health and education sectors to ensure equitable access for all citizens.

In addition to that, Munyagwa has vowed to revisit the East African Community Protocol, citing what he describes as inequalities in regional trade that disadvantage Ugandans, particularly from Kenya and Tanzania.

His party's emblem is a silver plate, locally known as Lusanyiya, a large serving dish traditionally used in Ugandan households to bring families and friends together around a meal, often pilau and meat.

According to Munyagwa, the Lusanyiya represents unity and inclusiveness, as well as opposition against greed and corruption, principles that the CMP intends to embed in the governance of the country.

The Common Man's Party was officially launched in July after Munyagwa broke off from the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), citing mismanagement.

He also dismissed the possibility of joining the National Unity Platform (NUP), which he criticized as "poorly managed" and excessively influenced by personal interests of its leadership.

Munyagwa adds his name to the 2026 presidential ballot paper amid a highly competitive opposition force that is not limited to two time presidential candidates Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu popularly known as Bobi Wine of the National Unity Platform (NUP) and Gen. Mugisha Muntu of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT).

Other contenders include Nathan Nandala Mafabi of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Elton Joseph Mabirizi of the Conservative Party (CP), Bulira Frank Kabinga of the Revolutionary People's Party (RPP) and Robert Kasibante of the National Peasants Party (NPP).

All are seeking to retire incumbent President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power since 1986.