South Africa: Stadium in Ekurhuleni Unused for Seven Years

Alra Park's swimming pool is not operational either

Around 2014, the sports facility and stadium at Alra Park, near Nigel, was left unguarded. Poorly maintained to begin with, it was then severely vandalised. It closed in 2018, according to community representatives.

In 2019, the City of Ekurhuleni budgeted R11.5-million and committed to rebuilding the stadium in eight months.

The project stopped during the Covid pandemic. But when work resumed, there were more delays and issues with various contractors.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to sports facilitator Hugh van Greenen, "So far over R12.4-million has been spent with little to show."

He said the community has more than 18 senior and 16 junior soccer teams, who now struggle to train or host tournaments. They get ad hoc access to Mackenzieville Stadium, but it is insufficient.

Deacon Mthimkhulu, a 23-year-old player for the Alra Park soccer team, said players have been left demoralised.

Municipal spokesperson Zweli Dlamini said the restoration project includes a new pavilion, ablution and storage facilities, clear view fencing, floodlights, a gatehouse, and a parking area. But the sports field, turf and irrigation-related works will require finding additional funding.

Currently, roof sheeting and electrical works are still outstanding.

"The current phase is expected to be completed by the end of December 2025. Once this phase is finalised, the completed structure can be opened for use. However, phase 2, which encompasses the development of the sporting field and other outstanding components, will still require further budget allocation," Dlamini said.

Swimming pool closed

Residents told GroundUp that problems with the Alra Park swimming pool, located near the stadium, started about five years ago when the circulation pump broke. It is still not working. The only other pool is in Nigel town and it is also closed. Children are now swimming in nearby dams, often without the knowledge of their parents.

Resident Janison Trevor Muller said that every year they are told that a budget has been allocated for the pool, and yet nothing is done.

The grass around the pool has not been cut for months and water in both the baby and main pools is stagnant and green.

Dlamini confirmed that the pump had failed. He said, "The City has been exploring all possible solutions, including attempts to repurpose old equipment."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The City will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available," he said.