Kenya: KeNHA Gives Illegal Billboard Owners 30 Days to Remove Structures or Face Action

Nairobi — Owners of illegal billboards on Kenyan roads have been given 30 days to remove their structures or face enforcement action.

In a notice published in a local daily, the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) expressed concern over continued encroachment onto road reserves along national highways, which creates hazardous conditions for motorists.

"Under the Kenya Roads Act, 2007 (Sections 49 & 50), KeNHA is mandated to control roadside developments and remove any illegal structures, billboards, advertisements, and directional signs within KeNHA road reserves," said KeNHA acting Director General Luka Kimeli.

"All persons with illegal structures, businesses, developments--including unapproved or unrenewed billboards, advertisements, and directional signs on road reserves--are hereby required to remove them within thirty (30) days from the date of this notice."

Those who fail to comply may face enforcement action, including demolition and recovery of related costs, without further notice to the owners or agents of the unapproved structures.