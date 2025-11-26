South Africa: IFP Women's Brigade Calls for Action, Not Rhetoric, As GBVF Declared a National Disaster

25 November 2025
Inkatha Freedom Party (Durban)
press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party Women's Brigade (IFPWB) asserts that the 2025 16 Days of Activism Against Violence and Abuse of Women and Children must move beyond speeches and marches toward real, coordinated action that ends Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).

This year's campaign, under the theme "LETSEMA" -- calling on men, women, boys, girls, and media to work together to end GBVF -- comes days after Dr. Bongani Elias Sithole, Head of the National Disaster Management Centre, classified GBVF as a national disaster under Section 23 of the Disaster Management Act.

While we welcome this declaration, we trust it was not made merely to ensure stability during the G20 Leaders' Summit. We expect all organs of state to intensify support for existing GBVF response structures.

The 16 Days of Activism campaign, running annually from 25 November (International Day for No Violence Against Women) to 10 December (International Human Rights Day), is an important global initiative. However, the IFP stresses that the protection of women and children cannot be limited to these 16 days -- it must be a 365-day commitment and a moral responsibility for the nation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Guided by our values and manifesto, we continue to push for bold, decisive measures to protect women, children, and vulnerable groups. We reiterate our call for strengthened and fully functional specialized GBVF courts.

We urge society to reject cultural practices used to suppress women and children, including forced or arranged marriages. Families must protect their children, refuse bribery or so-called "payment of damages," and create safe spaces where young people can report abuse without fear or disbelief.

We call on communities, traditional leaders, faith-based organisations, youth formations, and especially men to unite in building a society free of violence and abuse. The fight against GBVF will only be won through collective action.

Issued by:

Hon. Princess Phumzile Buthelezi

IFPWB National Chairperson

Media Enquiries:

Fanele Mhlongo

IFP National Media and Communications Officer

082 866 4029

Read the original article on IFP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Inkatha Freedom Party. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.