South Africa: IFP Women's Brigade Calls for Action, Not Rhetoric, As GBVF Declared a National Disaster

press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party Women's Brigade (IFPWB) asserts that the 2025 16 Days of Activism Against Violence and Abuse of Women and Children must move beyond speeches and marches toward real, coordinated action that ends Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF).

This year's campaign, under the theme "LETSEMA" -- calling on men, women, boys, girls, and media to work together to end GBVF -- comes days after Dr. Bongani Elias Sithole, Head of the National Disaster Management Centre, classified GBVF as a national disaster under Section 23 of the Disaster Management Act.

While we welcome this declaration, we trust it was not made merely to ensure stability during the G20 Leaders' Summit. We expect all organs of state to intensify support for existing GBVF response structures.

The 16 Days of Activism campaign, running annually from 25 November (International Day for No Violence Against Women) to 10 December (International Human Rights Day), is an important global initiative. However, the IFP stresses that the protection of women and children cannot be limited to these 16 days -- it must be a 365-day commitment and a moral responsibility for the nation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Guided by our values and manifesto, we continue to push for bold, decisive measures to protect women, children, and vulnerable groups. We reiterate our call for strengthened and fully functional specialized GBVF courts.

We urge society to reject cultural practices used to suppress women and children, including forced or arranged marriages. Families must protect their children, refuse bribery or so-called "payment of damages," and create safe spaces where young people can report abuse without fear or disbelief.

We call on communities, traditional leaders, faith-based organisations, youth formations, and especially men to unite in building a society free of violence and abuse. The fight against GBVF will only be won through collective action.

Issued by:

Hon. Princess Phumzile Buthelezi

IFPWB National Chairperson

Media Enquiries:

Fanele Mhlongo

IFP National Media and Communications Officer

082 866 4029