Tanzania, Estonia Deepen Ties in Digital Technology, Cybersecurity, Investment

Zanzibar — THE Tanzanian government and the government of Estonia have agreed to continue strengthening cooperation in various sectors of mutual interest, including the development and reform of digital technology, innovation in education, cybersecurity, and business and investment opportunities.

This was revealed during talks between Zanzibar's Minister of Labour and Investment, Shariff Ali Shariff, and Estonia's Minister of Justice and Digital Affairs, Ms. Liisa Pakosta, held on the sidelines of the African Union-European Union Summit ongoing in Luanda, Angola.

During the talks, which aimed to enhance cooperation between the United Republic of Tanzania and Estonia, Minister Shariff expressed gratitude to the Estonian government for its continued collaboration with Tanzania, particularly in supporting its digital reform efforts. He also used the opportunity to assure Estonia of Tanzania's cooperation in other sectors of mutual interest, including trade and investment.

For her part, Minister Pakosta stated that Estonia would continue to collaborate with Tanzania in digital technology reforms and development and would introduce new areas of cooperation, especially the AI Leap program being implemented in Estonian schools.

She added that the bilateral cooperation between Tanzania and Estonia has been stable for a long time and expressed satisfaction with Tanzania's enthusiasm for digital matters. She noted that during a recent visit to Tanzania, the Estonian delegation was impressed by the progress of Tanzania's digital programs, which align well with Estonia's system, and that the high number of Tanzanian visitors to Estonia for training and experience exchange is a sign of strengthening cooperation.

Additionally, Pakosta emphasised the importance of the two countries cooperating in cybersecurity, explaining that Estonia has launched a new program under its development agency, ESTDEV, in which Tanzania is among the priority countries included in the initiative.