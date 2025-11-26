Sudan: Al-Gezira State Coordination to Combat Neglected Tropical Diseases - Ministry of Health

Wad Madani, November 25, 2025 (SUNA) - The Director-General of the Ministry of Health in Gezira State, Dr. Osama Abdulrahman Ahmed Al-Faki, received this morning in his office the Director of the National Program for Neglected Tropical Diseases at the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Razan Mohamed, along with the Focal Coordinator for Neglected Tropical Diseases at the World Health Organization (WHO), Khalid Sarour.

The meeting focused on the activities and programs being implemented to control these diseases in the state, following the plan established with support from the World Health Organization and the National Strategy for Combating Neglected Tropical Diseases. The diseases targeted include schistosomiasis, leishmaniasis, trachoma, mycetoma, river blindness, and soil-transmitted helminths.

Discussions also addressed the challenges and impediments affecting disease control efforts in the post-war period, alongside reviewing the program's progress in terms of planning and implementing its activities.

For his part, the Director-General of the State Ministry of Health commended the substantial efforts of the National Program for Neglected Tropical Diseases, reaffirming his ministry's commitment to intensifying efforts for disease control and supporting the program.