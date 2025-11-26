Somalia: Somali Interior Minister Attends Interpol Summit, Calls for Strengthened Global Security Cooperation

MARRAKECH, Morocco, November 25, 2025 - Somalia's security Minister, Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail (Fartag), attended the 93rd INTERPOL General Assembly in Marrakech, Morocco, where global security, cross-border crime prevention, and the fight against scam centres were key topics.

During the summit, Minister Fartag highlighted Somalia's commitment to enhancing its role within INTERPOL and stressed the need for technical support, training, and modern equipment to strengthen the country's security institutions.

He also emphasized the importance of international collaboration in combating crime and terrorism.

Minister Fartag, accompanied by INTERPOL Somalia Chief General Mohamed Ali Dhoorre, held a bilateral meeting with China's Deputy Minister of Public Security, Xu Datong.

The discussions focused on deepening bilateral security cooperation, sharing training resources, modernising security forces, and joint efforts to counter terrorism.

The INTERPOL General Assembly, attended by security officials from around the world, aims to enhance international policing capabilities, improve intelligence sharing, and implement modern law enforcement procedures, with Somalia seeking to expand its engagement and strengthen global security partnerships.