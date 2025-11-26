South Africa: SAPS Nabs 16,000 Suspects Across the Country

The South African Police Service (SAPS) continues to register commendable progress in the fight against crime through its nationwide Safer Festive Season Operation, which led to the arrest of 16 066 suspects across the country.

The operation, carried out between 17 and 23 November 2025, is running alongside Operation Shanela II to ensure safety and security ahead of the festive season.

According to the SAPS, in one week, 1 870 wanted suspects were tracked down and apprehended for serious and violent crimes, which includes murder, rape, car hijackings, house and business robberies, and drug trafficking.

The nationwide breakdown of arrests across various crime categories include:

143 suspects were arrested for murder. Gauteng recorded the highest number of arrests with 38, followed by KZN (26) and the Eastern Cape (25).

178 suspects were arrested for rape, with the majority of arrests in KZN (39), followed by Eastern Cape with 25.

170 suspects were arrested for attempted murder across multiple provinces.

1 534 suspects were arrested for assault GBH [grievous bodily harm].

2 778 suspects were arrested for possession of drugs, with the Western Cape recording the highest number of arrests with 1 649, followed by KZN with 390 and then Gauteng with 287.

283 suspects were arrested for dealing in drugs, with the WC leading in arrestes (77) and followed by KZN (48).

99 suspects were apprehended for illegal possession of unlicensed firearms.

600 suspects were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

890 were arrested for illegal liquor trade.

449 were arrested for possession of dangerous weapons.

Major seizures and recoveries stand as follows:

1 818 rounds of ammunition were seized during the same period.

150 unlicensed firearms were seized.

984 dangerous weapons were recovered.

Contraband goods worth more than R4 million were seized in the past week.

61 stolen and hijacked vehicles recovered.

Highlights of takedowns conducted across the country are as follows:

North West: Four suspects were arrested after kidnapping and robbing a businessman at Madibeng Hills, Klipgat, on 20 November 2025. During the tracing operation, police confiscated items, including two Pioneer CDJs, a Dixon mixing console, power cables, and an iPhone.

Gauteng: Police successfully recovered a Freightliner hijacked truck transporting medicine valued at R2.5 million in Olievenhoutbosch, Tshwane, on 21 November 2025. A suspect was arrested on the scene. Still in Gauteng, the Counterfeit Unit, in collaboration with brand protectors, conducted operations across the province and seized counterfeit and illicit goods worth R1.8 million.

Limpopo: Police, in collaboration with private sector partners, executed an intelligence-driven operation in Modjadjiskloof targeting suspected scrapyard linked to illicit vehicle activities and seized seven vehicles for further investigation.

Western Cape: Four armed suspects, who were travelling in a Toyota Hilux, were arrested, and one suspect was fatally wounded in a shootout with police at Jakes Gerwel Drive in Mitchell's Plain on 19 November 2025. An Ak-47 rifle and two pistols with ammunition were seized on the scene. Still in the Western Cape, the Provincial Counterfeit Unit, Anti-Economic Task Team and brand protectors executed an operation and seized counterfeit and illicit items, including card games, branded products, tobacco products, and accessories worth R1 million.

Free State: Police arrested a wanted suspect linked to the murder of a 73-year-old woman, Senyora Mofokeng, who was found dead at her house after collecting her pension money on 03 December 2023. In the Free State, a joint police operation conducted at the Vaal Plaza tollgate led to the arrest of two suspects linked to armed robberies at jewellery stores in Bloemfontein. Police intercepted the suspects' vehicle at the tollgate and a shootout ensued after one of the suspects pointed members with a firearm. Both suspects, aged between 27 and 35 years, sustained injuries and were treated on the scene. Police seized two 9mm pistols, an AK-47 rifle with ammunition and jewellery believed to be stolen during recent robberies

Mpumalanga: A 42-year-old suspect was arrested for kidnapping, robbery, and raping a 30-year-old woman at Bhamjee sqautter Camp in Ngodwana on 17 November 2025.

Eastern Cape: Police arrested two more suspects at the Vaal Plaza in Gauteng, who were linked to an armed robbery of a jewellery store at a shopping mall in Gqeberha on 18 November 2025. During the takedown at the toll plaza, a shootout ensued after one of the suspects pointed the police with a firearm. Both suspects sustained injuries and were arrested on the scene. Police seized two 9mm pistols, an AK-47 rifle with ammunition and jewellery believed to be stolen during recent robberies.

Still on Eastern Cape, police intercepted an Opel Astra along the N2 near Jeffrey Bay and arrested three suspects for conspiracy to commit abalone poaching. Police seized 17 diving goggles, 5 torches, 17 pairs of diving boots, 17 pairs of flippers, 14 backpacks, 14 waist bags, 17 chucking tools, as well as a vehicle for further investigation.