Uganda: Mubende MP Launches 'Airforce' Campaign Team Ahead of Re-Election

Following the launch of his first campaign team, "Infantry," Mubende Municipality Member of Parliament Hajji Bashir Lubega Ssempa on Monday unveiled a second team, codenamed "AirForce," to solicit votes across the municipality.

Speaking at his residence in Katawa Cell, MP Ssempa explained the purpose of the new team. "You are now the AirForce team, and our mission is to ensure that we are declared winners after the general elections," he said.

He urged the team to remain focused despite intimidation from "self-seekers."

"We have a group of self-seekers who want to decide for the people of Mubende who should lead them. They want to choose those they can step on, but let us fight this impunity in our district," Ssempa stressed.

The MP also highlighted his track record of standing by the people's views in Parliament.

"About the Coffee Bill and the UPDF Amendment Act--you all remember that I stood alone against those bills. Here in Mubende, I opposed them, and I will continue to do the same," he added.

Ssempa expressed confidence that the AirForce team, carefully selected for its credibility and competence, will deliver results from the field. "These people are capable of mobilizing voters, and we considered several qualifications before selecting them," he said.

Team members pledged to support Ssempa's re-election, citing his achievements during his first term.

"Before he was voted in, we lacked many things, including good roads. But now, our town has everything. We are going to support him," they said.

After the launch, MP Ssempa and his supporters held a rally in Mubende Town, waving to voters.

Ssempa, who initially joined Parliament on the NRM ticket, bypassed party primaries and is now seeking a second term as an independent candidate.