Rwanda: Juno Kizigenza, Ariel Wayz Added to Davido's Kigali Concert Lineup

Rwanda's Juno Kizigenza and Ariel Wayz have been added to the list of artistes set to perform at Davido's '5IVE Alive' album tour concert which will take place at BK Arena on December 5.

The duo is among the latest additions on the concert lineup which also features Davido himself and Kitoko, who will be performing in Rwanda for the first time after over a decade living in the United Kingdom.

Other entertainers on the list include rapper Kid From Kigali as well as DJs Toxxyk and Marnaud, who will be behind the decks at the show.

Organised by Intore Ent, in partnership with concert official beer partner SKOL Malt, the tour will arrive in Kigali after similar shows in North America and Davido's home country Nigeria in November.

According to Bruce Intore, the brains behind the concert, the lineup was selected based on artistes' experience in performing and moving the crowd.

"We are excited to have our own artistes joining Davido at this massive show. This shows that our industry has evolved and is ready to be represented on big stages. More entertainers might also be added to the lineup soon," Intore told The New Times.

It will not be Davido's first show in Kigali. The Grammy-nominated superstar is returning to the Rwandan capital for the fourth time in two years. He twice traveled to Kigali for Giants of Africa and the Trace Awards and Festival in 2023.

He was most recently spotted in the city earlier this year during the Africa CEO Forum where he was among the speakers.

The 5IVE Alive Tour celebrates Davido's fifth studio album, 5IVE, which dropped in April 2025. The 17-track album has been a worldwide success, blending Afrobeats with R&B, Reggaeton, and Dancehall.

Davido's international run has included a landmark performance at London-based Tottenham Hotspur Stadium alongside American rapper 50 Cent and Mary J. Blige, followed by sold-out shows across North America with rising Nigerian stars Victony and Morravey.

His accomplishments include multiple MTV Awards, a BET Award, Soul Train Awards and The Headies, to name just a few.