Namibia: Gospel Singer Sovita Claims Being Sidelined At Worship Concert, As Organisers Address Complaint

Restoration Concert 3.0 organiser Tim Ekandjo says complaints by gospel artist Sovita Joshua have been addressed after she said she had to perform to an empty stadium in the sun before the official show began.

Joshua, who has been vocal as a woman with albinism through the People Living with Albinism organisation, received massive support from fans on social media after sharing that she also suffered sunburn when she was exposed to the sun for the duration of her time on stage during the show in Windhoek on Saturday.

The Ondangwa-based artist took to social media after the show to express her disappointment about being scheduled at an earlier time than she anticipated, saying the organisers did not take her skin condition into consideration.

Her niece, who only identified herself as "Alberto Albertina", told social media her aunt was asked to perform "before her time" on the programme, because the artists scheduled to perform earlier were late. "Empty chairs and the blazing sun? Make it make sense, guys," she remarked.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Joshua also said a security guard at the VIP (golden circle) area refused her access by informing her it was only for "special guests". She said this left her feeling "undervalued".

Her post sparked a public outcry, with many calling for better protection and support for artists with special needs.

Ekandjo, who is the founder of Project Never Walk Alone, the organisation that spearheaded the show with MTC to raise funds for a charity, told The Namibian on Friday that the issue has been addressed with the artist.

"We reached out to Sovita and sorted out the matter," Ekandjo said. "She is a valued artist, and we appreciate her for raising the concerns the way she did. It allowed us to reflect on where improvements are needed," he said without going into more detail.

Joshua herself later released a formal statement confirming the discussions with the organisers.

In it, she explained her intention was not to create conflict but to highlight the importance of safe and considerate performance conditions.

She expressed gratitude to Ekandjo, as well as fellow artist Top Cheri, for their support and understanding.

Joshua says following the incident, she has chosen to move forward, emphasising her commitment to spreading hope and faith through her music and PNWA, adding that it will take the lessons learned into future planning.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Entertainment Music By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.