South Africa: DA At War As Steenhuisen Grilled Over Uber Eats and R150k Debt

The Democratic Alliance is probing claims that John Steenhuisen used the party credit card for personal spending, including food bought on Uber Eats.

Dion George loses his minister job after accusing Steenhuisen of wrongdoing, deepening a public fight that divides the Democratic Alliance leadership.

The Democratic Alliance is facing an ugly public fight between two of its most senior leaders -- John Steenhuisen and Dion George.

Supporters and rivals are turning on each other, and ordinary members say the party is losing the trust of voters watching the chaos unfold.

At the centre is party leader John Steenhuisen.

He is being investigated for using the party credit card for personal spending, including food bought on Uber Eats.

His critics say the issue is about trust and who controls the party. Dion George, who headed the party's finance committee, says he was punished for speaking out.

He was removed as Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries after accusing Steenhuisen of misusing the credit card.

George filed a formal complaint, which sparked the investigation. The Federal Executive ordered a full probe and told everyone involved not to speak to the media.

But members say the silence has only made the fight worse. A court recently ruled against Steenhuisen over unpaid personal credit card debt of nearly R150,000.

Some inside the party say this shows he cannot be trusted with money meant for the party. Others believe the anger runs deeper.

Many leaders are unhappy about who Steenhuisen chose for top jobs in the Government of National Unity. They feel he betrayed them and plan to challenge him at next year's elective conference.

One insider said the court case has "damaged the party in the eyes of the public" and argued Steenhuisen should have stepped aside during the investigation.

Analyst Piet Croucamp said the DA used to deal with fights quietly, but personal anger has now taken over.

KwaZulu-Natal members still support Steenhuisen, but leaders in the Western Cape and Gauteng are unlikely to back him.

Analyst Siyabonga Ntombela said the debt case is personal and should not decide his future.

But others argue a leader who struggles with his own finances should not run a party.

Analyst Musa Xulu said Steenhuisen's work in the unity government improved his image, but rivals may still use the scandal to push him out.