Rwanda: 16 Days of Activism - the Work Against GBV Is Not Nearly Done

Every November 25 marks the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, a global campaign that invites us to confront a painful truth, that while progress has been made, the journey toward a world free of violence is far from complete.

Rwanda, once again, steps into this moment with clarity and purpose under the theme "let us build a family free of violence". It is a powerful reminder that real change begins at home, in our relationships, and in the cultural norms we choose to uphold.

As a country, we have undeniably taken important steps. We have progressive laws protecting women and children, vibrant community policing initiatives, Isange One Stop Centers offering essential support, and rising awareness around the different forms of violence that were once normalized or silenced. More survivors are speaking out; more perpetrators are being held accountable. These are not small victories, but evidence of a nation determined to protect its people.

Yet, beneath the surface of these achievements, the struggle continues. Gender-based violence still affects far too many women, girls, and even men. Economic dependence, harmful traditional beliefs, and silent suffering remain persistent barriers. Online harassment is growing. The emotional toll on children who witness violence is immeasurable. And despite our advancements, one act of violence is one too many.

As we observe these 16 days, we must resist the comfort of celebrating progress without acknowledging what remains undone. This is not a symbolic campaign, but a call to action. It asks communities to listen, families to change, leaders to enforce, and every one of us to challenge behaviors that fuel inequality and harm.

Rwanda's theme is both an aspiration and a responsibility. Building families free from violence means committing every day to shaping homes, schools, workplaces, and digital spaces where safety is the norm, not the exception.