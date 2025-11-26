Kenya: Natembeya Claims Security Withdrawal in Alleged Political Targeting After Kabuchai Chaos

Nairobi — Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya has accused the national government of putting his life at risk after all police officers assigned to him were withdrawn without explanation -- a decision he termed unconstitutional, alarming and politically instigated.

The withdrawal came two days after gunfire disrupted a rally in Kabuchai, Bungoma County, where Natembeya had joined campaigns for independent candidate Erick Wekesa in the Chwele Ward by-election.

The incident sparked panic, with residents scattering as tension escalated at the venue.

Natembeya has recently been at the centre of tense political realignments in Western Kenya.

His sharp criticism of senior government officials from the region -- among them National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi -- has led to widening rifts within the political landscape.

The governor has positioned himself as a bold opposition voice in Western Kenya politics, accusing top Kenya Kwanza leaders of neglecting development priorities.

His stance has energised supporters but also drawn hostility from rival camps.

Observers view the security withdrawal as part of an intensifying rivalry over control of the Western voting bloc, especially with by-elections and future electoral cycles looming.

Natembeya's allies have condemned the move, calling it a calculated attempt to intimidate him ahead of political events in the region.

Some Trans Nzoia leaders warned that withdrawing security from a sitting governor is not only unlawful but could set a dangerous precedent for handling political disagreements in the country.

Civil society voices have also raised concerns, noting that executive security is guaranteed under law for governors as state officers.

On the other hand, a section of government-affiliated leaders have downplayed the claims, suggesting the move may not be political and that the governor should "allow institutions to clarify the matter."