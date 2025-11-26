Tanzania: 16 Days of Activism - Minister Warns of Rising Online GBV

Zanzibar — MINISTER of Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Anna Atanasi Paul, has launched this year's 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, calling for nationwide cooperation to end all forms of violence, especially the growing trend of online abuse targeting women and girls.

Speaking to journalists at the ministry's headquarters in Kinazini yesterday, the minister said this year's global campaign, observed annually from November 25 to December 10, carries the theme: "Safe Digital Spaces Are a Right: End Online Violence Against Women and Children."

She said the theme reflects increasing dangers faced by women and children on digital platforms, including cyberbullying, non-consensual sharing of personal information, online grooming, harassment, and other harmful behaviours that undermine safety, dignity and mental well-being.

Presenting recent statistics, Ms Paul revealed that Zanzibar continues to record worrying levels of gender-based violence, with 1,954 cases reported in 2023; 1,809 in 2024; and 1,022 cases recorded between January and October this year.

"Women and children remain the most affected, with both girls and boys increasingly becoming victims of abuse and exploitation," she said.

The minister outlined key priority areas under the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar to combat GBV and violence against children. These include strengthening laws and policies, expanding One Stop Centres, building the capacity of social welfare officers, teachers and police, and raising public awareness on safe internet use.

She added that the ministry continues to partner with global institutions, including UN Women, UNICEF and UNFPA, to implement child and women protection programmes across the Isles.

Ms Paul noted that during the 16-day campaign, the ministry will conduct multiple activities, including public awareness outreach through media, and provision of counselling and legal support services for survivors across all five regions of Unguja and Pemba.

"We have also planned training sessions for journalists on ethical reporting and the importance of documenting GBV cases, as well as strengthening legal awareness and policy advocacy on rights and social welfare," she said.

Emphasising the critical role of the media, the Minister urged journalists to continue reporting professionally and responsibly to help foster a society free from discrimination and violence.

She concluded by appealing to all Zanzibar citizens to work with the government to protect women, children and families.

"Violence is not part of our culture. Protecting human rights is our shared responsibility. Safe digital spaces are a right, and we must ensure no one is harmed--online or offline. If we stand together and take responsibility, we can.