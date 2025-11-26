Tanzania: Govt Stresses Need for Fuel Storage, Youth Opportunities

Dodoma — DEPUTY Minister for Energy, Ms Salome Makamba has tasked the Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) to enhance the efficiency and speed of fuel transportation systems in Tanzania to curb recurring fuel shortages.

Speaking during a working session with EWURA management in Dodoma, Ms Makamba stressed the importance of expanding fuel storage capacity across the country to prevent supply disruptions.

She commended the authority for its ongoing efforts in managing fuel distribution but insisted that more must be done to ensure national energy security.

The deputy minister also encouraged EWURA to explore strategies for reducing the cost of household electrical installation materials, noting that lowering these expenses would help accelerate electricity access in rural areas.

Ms Makamba further underscored the need to create more opportunities for youths within the energy sector, saying such initiatives would not only reduce unemployment but also develop skilled manpower to support ongoing and future projects.

On his part, EWURA Director General, Dr James Andilile, outlined the authority's core responsibilities, which include regulating service quality, safety, and efficiency, as well as reviewing and adjusting energy service prices.

He reaffirmed the agency's commitment to implementing projects in line with directives issued by President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan.

"EWURA will continue to balance stakeholder interests to promote productivity, competition, and access to quality services," Dr Andilile said. "At the same time, we will uphold the principles of good governance, including professionalism, accountability, predictability, transparency and adherence to the law."