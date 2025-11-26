Somalia: Somali President Closes National ID Conference, Urges Rapid Rollout of Digital Identification

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Wednesday closed the country's second National Identification Conference (SNIDC2025), praising progress on the rollout of a unified digital ID system and urging all government institutions to accelerate its implementation.

The two-day conference in Mogadishu brought together government officials, experts and civil society representatives to review advances made by the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) and discuss the future of Somalia's national ID programme.

Mohamud commended NIRA's work, the experts' recommendations and the growing number of citizens who have already registered for the new digital ID. He said the conference underscored the government's commitment to establishing a modern, secure and centralised identification system -- a cornerstone for governance, security and effective public services.

"This country belongs to its citizens. Every Somali should obtain the NIRA ID card," the president said. "Today it is easy; soon it will be essential. Somalia cannot remain where it was 35 years ago. We must align with global standards, uphold constitutional and democratic processes, and live as the rest of the world lives."

He stressed that a functional national ID is critical for future reforms, including one-person, one-vote elections, improved service delivery and strengthening trust between citizens and the state.

Mohamud called on all government institutions to jointly implement the recommendations issued during the conference to ensure that every Somali gains access to the national identification system and to reinforce public confidence in state institutions.