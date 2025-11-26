Malawi: Poor Diet Fury - Students Burn Down Kabadwa Secondary School in Night of Chaos

Police in Zomba have confirmed that parts of Kabadwa Primary and Secondary School were reduced to ashes last night after enraged students torched school infrastructure in a dramatic overnight riot blamed on persistent poor diet and worsening welfare conditions.

Zomba Police publicist Patricia Sipiliano said law enforcement has launched full investigations to establish the circumstances behind the blaze, which has left the school shutdown indefinitely.

According to the school's boarding master, Harold Mussa, tension had been building throughout the day after students were allegedly pushed to attend night studies despite earlier complaints about their food and general living conditions. The situation spiralled out of control when students abandoned the study session and staged spontaneous demonstrations within the campus.

Mussa said a section of the students turned violent, setting ablaze school buildings as others cheered and chanted grievances that have reportedly been simmering for weeks.

"The students went on a rampage. They were already angry, but the situation escalated quickly when they were forced to go for studies," Mussa explained.

During the chaos, several students told Times 360 that the riot was a direct protest against what they described as "unbearable" food being served at the institution.

"We are tired of starving. The food is bad, the portions are small, and no one listens when we complain," one visibly angry student said.

Another student said they had repeatedly raised concerns over the poor diet--often porridge without sugar, beans without cooking oil, and meals served late--but the administration allegedly ignored them.

The situation reached breaking point last night, culminating in flames that lit up the Zomba sky as dormitories and other school property went up in smoke. Police have not yet disclosed the extent of the damage or whether arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, education authorities have ordered the immediate closure of the school, sending hundreds of students home as investigations continue.

The incident has sparked renewed debate over the deteriorating conditions in many public boarding schools across Malawi, where chronic underfunding, poor food quality, and overcrowding continue to fuel unrest among students.

As the ashes settle at Kabadwa, the question remains: how many more schools must burn before authorities finally address the systemic neglect pushing students to the edge?