Kenya: Ariel Wayz in Kenya for First Umg-Backed Music Tour

Rwandan singer Ariel Wayz is in Nairobi, Kenya, for a week-long creative and promotional tour. This is her first major work trip since signing earlier this year with Universal Music Group (UMG) East Africa, making her the first Rwandan artist to join the label.

The tour was initially planned for September but it was delayed after her brief arrest with fellow artiste Babu on drug-related charges, after which the two were transferred to a rehabilitation center in Huye District for medical care.

She arrived in Nairobi on November 22, accompanied by her manager Eloi Mugabe and DJ June. Her work tour focuses on recording new music, shooting a video, and promoting her projects through media engagements across the Kenyan capital.

"Our trip to Kenya is strictly work-related. We are doing a media tour, music video, and studio sessions with artistes and producers from here. It's part of a partnership that Ariel has with Universal Music Group East Africa," Mugabe told The New Times.

Ariel Wayz's signing with UMG is regarded as a significant moment for Rwanda's music industry, especially with rapper Ish Kevin joining the label shortly after.

The 25-year-old rose to fame with her 2021 breakout hit "Away," which also features Juno Kizigenza. Her debut album 'Hear To Stay' has quickly caught the attention and dominated conversations within Rwanda's music scene, marking another milestone in her rapidly ascending career.

She officially joined UMG in January 2025, a significant step forward in her career after years doing music independently with the support of her close friends.