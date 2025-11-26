Rwanda: Renovated Kirehe Gymnasium to Host Volleyball League Games in December

The final round games of the first phase of Rwanda Volleyball League will be hosted at the newly refurbished Kirehe Gymnasium which is scheduled to be officially inaugurated on December 6.

The development was confirmed by Kirehe District Mayor Bruno Rangira.

The renovation works, originally expected to finish in June, faced delays due to several challenges, including a tragic construction-site accident that resulted in the deaths of two workers. The gymnasium was eventually completed in November, costing Rwf 2.7 billion.

The official handover of the gymnasium from the contractor to the district is scheduled for Thursday, November 27. After the handover, the facility will begin hosting Rwanda Volleyball League fixtures, marking the venue's first major event ahead of its formal inauguration on December 6.

"We wished to organise our own tournament to unveil this milestone, but it was not possible. We eventually requested to bring the closing round games of phase one of the league to our new gymnasium," Rangira told Times Sport.

The new gymnasium is situated in Kirehe District, on the former Kirehe Stadium site in Nyakarambi. The facility has a seating capacity of 1,200 spectators and is designed to comfortably host indoor volleyball and basketball matches.

In addition to the main arena, a handball playground has been constructed outside the gymnasium.