Uganda: Hana Cautions Candidates Against Mistaking Crowds for Electoral Support

Former intelligence operative and political analyst Charles Rwomushana has cautioned political actors against equating large campaign rallies with guaranteed electoral victory.

Speaking during NBS Barometer on Tuesday, Rwomushana emphasized that while rallies may generate enthusiasm, they rarely provide an accurate picture of voter behaviour on election day.

Rwomushana noted that Ugandan politics often places exaggerated value on crowd size, yet history has repeatedly shown that massive turnouts at campaign events do not always convert into actual votes.

"Rallies create excitement, but they don't necessarily translate into actual votes at the ballot box," he said, adding that campaign strategists should prioritize grassroots mobilization, voter protection, and polling-day organization over public spectacle.

According to Rwomushana, political rallies can serve as morale boosters, visibility platforms, and tools for messaging, but they fail to capture the nuances of voter decision-making, which is shaped by household-level concerns, community influence, and logistical factors on voting day.

He urged political parties and candidates to invest in robust structures capable of canvassing door-to-door, resolving local concerns, and ensuring their supporters actually turn up to vote.

Rwomushana's remarks come as political formations across the country intensify their activities ahead of the upcoming electoral season, with many candidates showcasing large crowds to project strength and momentum.