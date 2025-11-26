Uganda: Hana Cautions Candidates Against Mistaking Crowds for Electoral Support

26 November 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Andrew Victor Mawanda Naimanye

Former intelligence operative and political analyst Charles Rwomushana has cautioned political actors against equating large campaign rallies with guaranteed electoral victory.

Speaking during NBS Barometer on Tuesday, Rwomushana emphasized that while rallies may generate enthusiasm, they rarely provide an accurate picture of voter behaviour on election day.

Rwomushana noted that Ugandan politics often places exaggerated value on crowd size, yet history has repeatedly shown that massive turnouts at campaign events do not always convert into actual votes.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Rallies create excitement, but they don't necessarily translate into actual votes at the ballot box," he said, adding that campaign strategists should prioritize grassroots mobilization, voter protection, and polling-day organization over public spectacle.

According to Rwomushana, political rallies can serve as morale boosters, visibility platforms, and tools for messaging, but they fail to capture the nuances of voter decision-making, which is shaped by household-level concerns, community influence, and logistical factors on voting day.

He urged political parties and candidates to invest in robust structures capable of canvassing door-to-door, resolving local concerns, and ensuring their supporters actually turn up to vote.

Rwomushana's remarks come as political formations across the country intensify their activities ahead of the upcoming electoral season, with many candidates showcasing large crowds to project strength and momentum.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.