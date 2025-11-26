Kenya: DCI Arrests Senior Engineer Over Forged Transport Ministry Letter

26 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Detectives from the Serious Crime Unit have arrested a senior government engineer over allegations of forging an official letter from the State Department for Transport.

Richard Kirui Bongei, a Principal Engineer at the Ministry of Housing, was apprehended in Athi River following investigations into a complaint filed by the Transport Department regarding a falsified "Renewal of Local Agreement Terms" letter dated May 6, 2024.

The document, which purported to grant Capt. Martyne Luther Lunani a three-year extension as Director of Aircraft Accident Investigation, allegedly bore the signature of a senior government official.

The suspicious letter was flagged internally and later submitted to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for forensic authentication.

A forensic examination confirmed the letter was forged and was seized as evidence. Investigators traced its origin to Bongei, leading to his arrest.

He has been processed and is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

Meanwhile, detectives are still pursuing Capt. Lunani, who remains at large and is wanted to face charges relating to the forgery.

