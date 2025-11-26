Uganda: Mafabi Vows to Protect Fishermen, Attacks NRM Governance in Bwondha

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate Nathan Nandala Mafabi has promised to protect fishing communities from government crackdowns, accusing the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) of abandoning residents of Busoga despite their economic struggles.

Addressing supporters in Bwondha Town Council, Mayuge District, Mafabi condemned ongoing enforcement operations on Lake Victoria, saying they were designed to keep fishermen poor.

"The people chasing you from fishing on your lake don't want you to have better lives," he told the crowd, adding that residents should not be punished for engaging in their traditional livelihood.

Mafabi criticised Busoga's political leadership, arguing that the region's large parliamentary presence had failed to translate into development.

"Busoga has at least 45 MPs in parliament but they just lie to you that they are next to the president. Why haven't they addressed your problems?" he said, accusing legislators of ignoring poverty in their own constituencies.

He pledged to introduce Beach Management Committees to oversee fishing activities and protect communities from harassment.

Mafabi questioned the government's justification for confiscating fishing gear without offering alternatives.

"If these people say you use bad nets on the lake and poor boats, why haven't they given you better ones?" he asked.

Turning to infrastructure and taxation, Mafabi accused the NRM of failing to deliver basic services.

"If this government loved its people, all roads would be tarmacked by now. We would not be suffering with high taxes," he said.

The FDC leader repeated claims of large-scale corruption, alleging the government steals "Shs 10 trillion every year."

He dismissed President Museveni's recent anti-corruption rhetoric, questioning why such efforts are being promised after decades in office.

"When I talked that I have come to fight corruption, Mzee Museveni also came out and said he is here to fight the same where has he been for 40 years?"

Mafabi accused the president of demanding the protection of a legacy that has left citizens impoverished.

"Museveni is now moving around saying we protect our gains, what do we have to protect? Maybe he wants us to protect our poverty and the beatings we are given on the lake."

He urged voters to back his presidential bid and FDC candidates in the upcoming elections.

"Please give me an opportunity to stop these people from stealing from our country and make our life better. Vote for me and all FDC candidates because the time is now to change our country and live better lives."