Africa: Uganda Pushes for Peace, Security Investments At AU-EU Summit

26 November 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

Uganda has reiterated its support for multilateralism and called for increased investment in peace and security across Africa, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja said on Tuesday .

Speaking at the 7th African Union-European Union (AU-EU) Summit in Luanda, Nabbanja delivered President Yoweri Museveni's message, emphasising that such investments are essential for building stable societies, promoting trade and investment, and reducing irregular migration across the continent.

President Museveni's message highlighted the importance of collective action, noting that peace and security in Africa benefit not only the continent but also the wider international community.

The summit brings together heads of state, government leaders, and representatives from AU and EU member states to reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism, solidarity, and joint strategies to address shared challenges, including security threats, economic development, and migration.

Nabbanja's remarks underscore Uganda's active role in continental diplomacy and its focus on fostering stability as a foundation for sustainable development and international cooperation.

