Uganda: NRM Rallies Support As Museveni Heads to Ntungamo

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) is in full mobilisation ahead of President Yoweri Museveni's visit to Ntungamo District on Thursday, November 27, with party flag bearers, the Office of the Resident District Commissioner, and the District Executive Committee coordinating efforts to ensure a large turnout.

Flag bearers expressed both excitement and anxiety as they intensified grassroots mobilisation, noting that the visit is an opportunity to reaffirm the party's achievements and galvanise support.

"We have held several meetings with stakeholders. The NRM is using its own structures, and the structures are working. I am calling on these structures to start mobilising. The process is so far so good and everything is in place. We are happy and anxious to receive the President because he is our son," said Naome Kabashairira, the Rushenyi County MP and NRM flag bearer.

RDC Ntungamo, Miriam Kagaiga, said security preparations are complete. "Security is very tight and my team and other security agencies are ready and calm. I want to assure everybody that the security is in place," she said.

Ahead of the visit, the NRM established 15 committees to oversee mobilisation, protocol, and other logistical needs, with members now executing their assigned roles.

NRM Youth League Chairperson Phillip Ankwasa Tumuhimbise noted ongoing challenges that young people hope the President will address. He said more investment is needed in education, skills development, and agriculture.

"We hope that the government, through President Yoweri Museveni, will have more investment in agriculture," he said.

Sunday's event is expected to draw thousands to Kyamate Playground, where the NRM is targeting a vote turnout of 98 percent and above in future polls.

In the 2021 general elections, President Museveni secured 86.52 percent of the vote in Ntungamo District.