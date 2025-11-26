Tunisia: President Saied Calls for Increasing Efforts Nationwide to Remove Accumulating Waste

26 November 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President Kais Saied had a meeting, on Tuesday, at Carthage Palace, with Interior Minister Khaled Nouri. He called for increasing efforts nationwide so as to clear the accumulating waste. He said "the situation in the country is neither normal nor accidental," adding that "resources exist but implementation is lacking."

The Presidency's statement recalled that after the 2019 elections, Tunisians launched their own cleaning campaigns, which certain lobbies tried to undermine. The Head of State pointed out that "these groups, still active today, are exacerbating the situation in the country, whether through the spread of household waste or construction debris."

The President ordered immediate enforcement of the law against officials who neglect their duties, affirming that Tunisians will reconnect with public spaces because they want a clean and orderly Tunisia.

