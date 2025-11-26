Rwanda: Rayon Sports Leadership Dissolved As Murenzi Is Picked to Lead Interim Team

The Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) has dissolved all existing governance organs of Rayon Sports Association and appointed a five-member interim committee led by Abdallah Murenzi to take over with immediate effect.

ALSO READ: Rayon Sports' ExCo dissolved, interim committee to take over within 48 hours

The decision followed a meeting held on Tuesday, November 25, between RGB and members of the club's leadership where the body raised persistent governance challenges that have undermined the club's performance, internal unity, and overall contribution to national sports development.

According to the governance body's assessment, the club has been struggling with structural and leadership weaknesses across multiple organs.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

These concerns were also echoed by Members of Parliament during a November 19 parliamentary session reviewing RGB's 2024/25 performance report. Lawmakers warned that Rayon Sports' ongoing internal conflicts were damaging not only the club's reputation but also the broader social and economic benefits that sports bring to Rwanda.

As a result, the meeting resolved to immediately suspend the club's Board of Directors, the Executive Committee, the Audit Committee, and the Conflict Resolution Committee.

An interim five-member committee, led by Murenzi, has since been appointed to steer the club through the transition during the next three months with a mandate to oversee major reforms aimed at restoring stability and improving management at the club.

ALSO READ: Thadée Twagirayezu elected Rayon Sports president

Other members of the interim committee include Jean Bosco Nubumwe, Jose Akayezu, Olivier Gakwaya and Baptiste Nsabimana.

The committee, which took office effectively, has been tasked to review Rayon Sports' statutes, restructure governance organs and define their responsibilities, oversee an external audit, and safeguard the club's unity during the transition.

ALSO READ: Rayon Sports elections: Time to change leadership, end persistent internal chaos

Announcement regarding Rayon Sports Association. pic.twitter.com/rpBXDWmueA-- Rwanda Gov Board (@GovernanceRw) November 25, 2025

The committee will also manage both strategic and day-to-day operations of the club until new structures are put in place.

The decision will now see club president Thaddee Twagirayezu and supreme organ head Paul Muvunyi step aside.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Rayon Sports' executive committee, led by Thaddée Twagirayezu, and supreme organ committee headed by Paul Muvunyi have both been dissolved. The decision was made after a meeting held between the members both committees and Rwanda Governance Board (RGB). Abdallah Murenzi will... pic.twitter.com/ah0mNDLAkh-- The New Times (Sports) (@TimesSportRW) November 25, 2025

RGB said the reforms are intended to ensure Rayon Sports operates "sustainably, professionally, and in full alignment with the law and national governance standards".

This is not the first time RGB has intervened in Rayon's leadership issues. In 2020, the club's leadership, then led by Sadate Munyakazi, was also dissolved over mismanaging the club.

Murenzi was also at the time named to take over to lead the interim committee.

He previously led the club in the 2012/2013 season while he was the Mayor of Nyanza District.