South Africa's Lancet Laboratories not offering learnerships through unverified link - stick to official channels
IN SHORT: Posts claiming that there are phlebotomy learnership opportunities at Lancet Laboratories in South Africa are a scam. The posts include a link to an unrelated website. Lancet has warned those seeking these opportunities to follow its official channels.
"Lancet Labs Phlebotomy Learnership 2026/2027," starts a Facebook post doing the rounds on public groups with large followings in South Africa, starting in September 2025.
Lancet Laboratories, known as Lancet, is a leading private pathology laboratory in South Africa.
Phlebotomy is the process of drawing blood from a patient using a needle. This is usually for laboratory testing, but can also be done to remove extra red blood cells or treat certain blood disorders.
The post claims that the learnership will be offered in the South African provinces of Gauteng, Limpopo, North West, Mpumalanga and the Free State.
It adds a single requirement of "Matric with English, Life Sciences & Maths/Math Lit".
As with most online learnership or job offers, the post also encourages users to apply via the link attached.
Africa Check has debunked several scams that used the likeness of South African companies. But will this offer be added to the list?
We draw out the truth.
'Beware of fake learnership scams, protect yourself'
The first sign that something was amiss was the link attached to the post. When we clicked on it, it took us to a website called "How Mzansi".
As we often warn our readers, this is a red flag as the application link does not take users to Lancet's official website or social media profiles. Scammers often direct social media users to unverified websites to earn revenue from site visits.
We searched Lancet's official Facebook page for the learnership offers and came up empty. Instead, we found a warning: "Beware of fake learnership scams and stay alert and protect yourself."
In the post, Lancet also advised users to submit their applications "through our official website or links shared on our social media pages".
Tips for debunking scams online
While many South Africans are seeking learnerships or jobs, it's important to be careful. Here are some tips to help protect yourself:
- Posts that link to unverified websites: Always think twice when an online offer links to an unrelated, unverified website. Legit offers will be posted on a company's legitimate website.
- Check what search engines reveal: Google the offer and see if it brings up official sources verifying or debunking the claim, or just other posts on social media.
- Share it with us: If you're still not sure whether the claim is a scam, share it with us on WhatsApp so we can investigate.