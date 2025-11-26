Malawi: Govt Reaffirms Commitment to Protect Vulnerable Households From Hunger

The Government of Malawi has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that food relief efforts are delivered with integrity, transparency and efficiency to support millions of vulnerable households facing hunger.

Speaking at Capital Hill in Lilongwe when he received a MK300 million cheque donation from Press Corporation and Press Trust, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Decentralization Joseph Mwanamveka said government is working tirelessly to address both the immediate needs and the root causes of food insecurity in the country.

"As we are all aware, the challenges we face in ensuring food security for vulnerable communities are significant. The recent food insecurity in Malawi has left more than 4 million of our citizens in dire need of relief," Mwanamveka said.

He hailed Press Corporation and Press Trust for the timely intervention, noting that private sector partnerships continue to play a crucial role in humanitarian support.

"This donation is not just a cheque; it is a lifeline for countless individuals, a beacon of hope for communities, and a testament to the power of compassion and solidarity," he said.

Mwanamveka further assured Malawians that every kwacha from the donation will be used transparently and directed to those who need it most. Government, he added, remains committed to ensuring that no vulnerable household is left behind as the country works through the ongoing food crisis.