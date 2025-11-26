Africa: Nzimande Advocates for Africa-Centric Research Agenda

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande, has used his platform at the Science Forum South Africa (SFSA) to advocate for a research framework designed around African priorities rather than external influences.

He recognised that African countries have to build robust science infrastructure and regional networks.

"To enable this fundamental shift, we believe Africa desperately needs what I call a sovereign research agenda for Africa. By this, I mean a research agenda that is designed, funded, and directed based on African priorities and concerns.

"Not based on the generosity of external donors - regardless of their benign intentions," Nzimande said on Tuesday.

To enable the development of a sovereign research agenda, the Minister believes that African countries must build robust and accessible science infrastructure to support young and women researchers, improve maths and science education in public schools, and increase investments in research and development.

He is of the view that the leaders should focus on reversing the loss of critical skills by creating better working conditions for scientists and researchers.

Nzimande's plan further calls for developing Africa's capacity to process its own mineral wealth, curbing illicit financial outflows that drain resources needed for essential services.

He is also calling for stronger links between science, technology, and industry to drive commercialisation and support tech-based small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

In addition, the strategy emphasises the importance of adopting emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and expanding pandemic preparedness, including achieving the goal of producing 60% of Africa's vaccines locally by 2040.

The SFSA 2025 attracted a diverse gathering of over 6 000 participants, among them were scientists, policymakers, youth innovators, entrepreneurs, and representatives from civil society, all converging to engage in meaningful discussions about the future of science and technology in Africa.

The SFSA 2025, the National Advisory Council on Innovation (NACI) and the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) are currently hosting a five-day high-level session on strengthening science diplomacy and science advice across Africa and the Global South.

The Minister expressed the significance of this forum, which marked a decade of insightful dialogue and coincided with South Africa's Group of 20 (G20) Presidency.

"This year is particularly special as this forum celebrates 10 years of insightful dialogue and also coincides with the conclusion of our country's G20 Presidency," he said.

This year's theme is: "Placing Science, Technology and Innovation at the centre of Government, Education, Industry and Society."

Nzimande emphasised the need for a sustained increase in public awareness of the importance of science in everyday life.

Among the exciting features was the South African Tech Challenge 2025, which aimed to identify high-potential small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs) whose technologies tackle societal challenges.

However, Nzimande's address did not shy away from discussing the challenges faced by society in this pivotal moment of history.

He painted a picture of paradox, saying, "This era has seen the emergence of some of the most breathtaking technological advances in human history... At the same time, we have also witnessed alarming levels of social inequality."

He urged the audience to consider how to bridge these divides, asking, "How do we make sure our science and technology innovations facilitate pathways for social inclusion and social justice?"

The Minister called on those in attendance to envision a future where science and technology would serve not just as tools of advancement, but as instruments of inclusion and equity.

"This is the moment for us to act," he said.