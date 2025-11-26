South Africa: W Cape Issues Alert As Drunk Driving Arrests Rise

Western Cape transport officials have issued a serious warning to motorists after 24 arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol were made in just one week.

From 17 to 23 November 2025, the Provincial Traffic Services carried out 168 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checks, and speed control operations across the province.

During these efforts, over 30 000 vehicles were stopped and inspected, resulting in more than 9 000 fines being issued for various violations related to driver and vehicle fitness.

Officers also recorded 200 speeding offences during this period.

The officials reported that of the 46 arrests recorded, 24 were for driving under the influence of alcohol, three for reckless and negligent driving, six for goods overloading and another six for possession of fraudulent documentation.

In addition, three arrests involved undocumented persons, while one person was arrested for wilfully damaging or tampering with a vehicle or throwing an object at a vehicle.

One person was arrested for bribery, another for obstructing or hindering an authorised officer, and one for threatening or suggesting the use of violence against a traffic officer.

Western Cape Mobility MEC Isaac Sileku expressed deep concern at the spike in drunk driving incidents.

"Every driver who gets behind the wheel after drinking is a danger not only to themselves, but to every person on the road. As we approach the festive season, we are intensifying enforcement to ensure that law-abiding road users can travel safely. Driving under the influence will not be tolerated, and we will continue to take decisive action against offenders," said Sileku.

Chief Director of Traffic Management Maxine Bezuidenhout urged the public to take responsibility.

"The high number of drunk driving arrests is deeply concerning. Even small amounts of alcohol can impair judgement and slow reaction times. Our officers will continue to take firm action against anyone who chooses to endanger others by driving under the influence. We urge motorists to act responsibly, respect the law, and help us prevent unnecessary incidents and loss of life on our roads," said Bezuidenhout.

To prevent drinking and driving, motorists are encouraged to plan ahead by using e-hailing services or metered taxis, appointing a sober designated driver, arranging to stay over where they are socialising, or asking a friend or family member for a lift.

They are also urged to refuse to travel in a vehicle with a driver who has been drinking.

"Road safety is everyone's responsibility," Sileku added.