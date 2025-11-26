South Africa: Women in Film and Media Call for New Narrative At 16 Days of Activism Launch

Leading voices in South Africa's film, media and creative industries have called for a fundamental shift in how women are portrayed, insisting that storytelling, content creation and media platforms must move beyond victimhood and actively reclaim women's power.

The women were speaking on Tuesday at the national launch of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children 2025 campaign at Gallagher Convention Centre.

The panel, which was led by Dr Criselda Kananda, spotlighted the experiences and agency of women in the film, entertainment, television and media sectors, and how these industries can challenge harmful narratives and reshape social attitudes.

Veteran foreign editor Sophie Mokoena criticised the persistent marginalisation of women leaders in newsrooms and international coverage.

"It's very rare you will see stories about women's leadership and their successes. Women around the world are competent and capable to lead, but they become victims of negative stories... The media will have to do better in covering the role played by women in building a better world," Mokoena said.

Mokoena reflected on the global footprint of South Africa's former UN Women Executive Director, Pumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, noting that her impact on policy, advocacy and women's empowerment remains underreported.

"Women have done a lot, and they are still doing a lot quietly. They don't have coverage. Women are not just victims of gender-based violence. They are living, leading and fighting this scourge. The media's role should be to tell those success stories," Mokeona said.

Music icon and cultural activist Sibongile Mngoma warned that harmful media content continues to shape harmful social attitudes.

"A sound mind thinks right because of what it consumes. If you are feeding society glamorised violence, drug abuse and alcohol abuse using celebrities as brand ambassadors, then that is what society becomes. We must empower women to speak and give them the resources to do the work," Mngoma said.

Screenwriter and filmmaker Lerato Mokoka highlighted the power of intentional storytelling and interrogation of bias in writers' rooms.

"When we unpack scripts, we interrogate why we are saying what we're saying and who we are representing. You begin to care for the character and realise they represent someone out there, a survivor. We aim to tell stories in a way that is impactful, not harmful," she said.

Youth advocate and communications strategist Dumi Le Roux said meaningful change requires centering young people in content creation.

"The tactic that works is having young people co-curate initiatives. Once youth are involved at the core of the table, authenticity finds expression... We create mobilisers and ambassadors who run with the narrative themselves," Le Roux said.

SABC Head of Content and producer Lala Tuku emphasised that women must own their stories at every level of production.

"Women's stories - their complexities and nuance - can only be told by women. It's not just about seeing a woman on-screen. The head writer, director and creatives behind the scenes must be women too. We must give power and nurture the female voice," Tuku said.

Legendary musician and broadcaster Dr Yvonne Chaka Chaka said radio remains a vital tool to reshape attitudes and uplift women's voices.

"We live in a country where it is sad and hurting to be a woman. At Women Radio, we promote women's issues 365 days a year. We empower women to speak, to be opinionated, and to respect themselves and each other," she said.

Veteran actress and advocate Nakedi Ribane said representation must move beyond stereotypes and poverty-driven narratives.

"Until the lion tells its story, the tale of the hunt will always glorify the hunter. We must tell our stories the way we want to. Productions must reflect who we really are families with professionals, children who grow differently from what is usually portrayed. Poverty should not be romanticised," she said.

As the country enters 16 Days of Activism, the panel's message was clear, transforming society begins with transforming stories and ensuring women, in all their diversity, hold the pen. - SAnews.gov.za