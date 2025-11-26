Kenya: Security Details for Natembeya, Other Vips Withdrawn Pending Poll Chaos Investigation - CS Murkomen

26 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen says the security details of Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya and several other Very Important Persons (VIPs) have been withdrawn following a National Police Service (NPS) report implicating them in alleged poll-related chaos and criminal activities.

Speaking during a press briefing on Wednesday, CS Murkomen stated that the security withdrawals are temporary and will remain in effect pending investigations into the extent of their involvement in incidents that disrupted recent electoral processes.

"The National Police Service has submitted a detailed report indicating possible involvement of certain individuals in acts that compromised public safety during the by-elections. In light of these findings, we have withdrawn their security details until investigations are complete," Murkomen said.

"Any security measure taken by the National Police Service is to avoid crisis. If a police officer attached to a VIP is walking and working with goons, the best thing is to remove them.

The move comes amid heightened scrutiny over election security and rising concerns about political interference in public safety.

NPS officials emphasized that the withdrawal is a precautionary measure aimed at ensuring accountability and maintaining the integrity of ongoing investigations.

