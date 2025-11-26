Sudan's Ambassador in London Delivers Sudan's Address Before the 34th Session of the Imo Assembly in London

Sudan's Head of Mission at the Embassy in London and Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Ambassador Babiker Al-Siddig Mohamed Al-Amin, delivered Sudan's address before the 34th Session of the IMO Assembly on Tuesday in London.

Ambassador Mohamed Al-Amin affirmed that the Government of Sudan continues its efforts to ensure the safety, stability, and efficient operation of the country's ports for the benefit of the Sudanese people and neighbouring nations. He noted the resumption of South Sudan's oil exports through Sudanese ports.

The Head of Mission underscored that despite the war imposed on the country, Sudan maintains full authority and sovereignty over its Red Sea coastline--stretching more than 700 kilometres--and over its territorial waters, and continues to contribute to securing navigation in the Red Sea, one of the world's most critical international trade routes.

He recalled the "desperate terrorist attack" that targeted Port Sudan last May, attributing it to the regional patron of the terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia--whose deep involvement and responsibility for the war against Sudan, its people, and its infrastructure is now fully known to the world--in reference to the Abu Dhabi regime of the United Arab Emirates. He called on the Assembly to condemn this terrorist act and all crimes committed by the militia and its backers against the Sudanese people.