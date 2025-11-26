Sudan: Khartoum Wali Briefs Swiss SDC Delegation On State Conditions, Reconstruction Efforts, and Role of Organizations

Khartoum — Khartoum Wali Ahmed Osman Hamza provided a briefing on the situation in Khartoum State to a delegation from the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), headed by Dominic Cesar, in the presence of several state officials.

The Wali reviewed the extent of damage suffered by the infrastructure, particularly public service facilities, and the efforts being led by the Supreme Committee for Preparing the General Environment for Citizens' Return to Khartoum State, including the restoration of water, electricity, health, and other services. He affirmed that the state seeks the support of international organizations in services that assist citizens' return and stability, especially in the areas of education, health, and drinking water, noting that Switzerland could play an important role in this regard, given that it hosts international organizations.

For his part, the Director of the Swiss Cooperation Agency expressed his deep shock at the destruction of the infrastructure, stressing that the SDC will work within United Nations frameworks to provide aid to help citizens return and stabilize. He noted that his visit aims to understand the state's priorities and determine the interventions required at this stage.