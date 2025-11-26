Sudan's Ambassador in Ankara Receives Deniz Feneri Association Delegation, Highlights Importance of Directing Support to Health and Shelter Sectors

Ankara — Sudan's Ambassador to the Republic of Turkey, Nadir Yousuf Al-Tayib, received on Tuesday a delegation from the Deniz Feneri Association, including Hamid Kont, Vice CEO; Ahmed Karadmir, Board Member; and Ufuk Can Diyar, International Relations Coordinator.

During the meeting, the delegation presented a comprehensive overview of their humanitarian efforts in Sudan, including the food aid and tents delivered over the past period, as well as preparations for a new convoy scheduled for December 8. The delegation noted that the association purchases part of the food supplies from local markets to support the Sudanese economy and also reviewed their ongoing projects in Al-Gadarif camps and their expansion plans in temporary shelter provision.

The Ambassador expressed appreciation for the association's efforts, emphasizing the importance of directing a larger portion of support toward medicines and medical treatment due to the significant pressures on the health sector, in addition to shelter and food in areas hosting large numbers of displaced persons (IDPs), foremost among them Al-Gadarif camps. He also called for enhancing coordination with the embassy to ensure aid reaches the most vulnerable groups and achieves maximum humanitarian impact.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Deniz Feneri delegation reaffirmed their commitment to continue supporting Sudan and to expand the scope of their humanitarian programs in the coming period.