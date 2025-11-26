Sudan's Permanent Envoy in Geneva Meets UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Following His Visit to the Country

Geneva — Sudan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Ambassador Hassan Hamid, met on Tuesday at the United Nations Palace in Geneva with Mr. Tom Flisser, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, following his recent visit to Sudan.

During the meeting, the Permanent Representative reaffirmed the Sudanese government's steadfast commitment to facilitating and expediting humanitarian operations for all organizations. He stressed that the government's position on this matter is beyond reproach, as it is keenly committed to delivering aid to those affected and displaced by the atrocities of terrorist Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militias. In this context, he highlighted the government's provision of all necessary facilitation through the Supreme Committee for Humanitarian Emergencies, the continued opening of border crossings including the Adré crossing, and the availability of several airports for this purpose.

The Ambassador also underscored the government's positive engagement with the efforts of brothers and friends aimed at achieving peace and ending the war, in accordance with the roadmap submitted by the government to the United Nations on 10 March 2025. He emphasized that any attempts to reinstate the terrorist militias would be rejected by the Sudanese people, who have suffered unprecedented massacres and atrocities at the hands of these groups.

For his part, Mr. Tom Flisser reviewed the outcomes of his recent visit to Sudan and his meetings with senior officials in Port Sudan, describing them as positive and constructive. He also highlighted the extent of crimes, atrocities, and shocking violations of international humanitarian law and human rights that he witnessed during his visit to the Tawila area and his meetings with survivors arriving from El-Fashir.