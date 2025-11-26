Zimbabwe: Churches Call for Rapid Rollout of GBV Courts

The Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) has urged authorities to fast-track the establishment of specialised courts to handle gender-based violence (GBV) cases warning that abuse remains a deepening national crisis.

In a statement marking the start of the 2025 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign, the council said recent moves in Parliament to revive plans for GBV-focused courts highlighted the need for urgent reforms to better protect survivors.

"Parliament made a strong call in July 2025 for the creation of specialised GBV courts and for legal aid services to be decentralised," the ZCC said.

The council said the push for improved justice services reflects its long-standing position that violence undermines the inherent dignity of all people.

"All human beings are created in the image of God. GBV erodes this sacred dignity and contradicts biblical teachings centred on justice and the protection of the vulnerable," it said.

The ZCC said gender-based violence is not only a criminal offence but also reveals deeper structural problems in society citing ongoing economic marginalisation, limited representation of women in leadership and weak local response systems.

It called on government, law-enforcement agencies, traditional leaders and communities to scale up prevention efforts and invest more in support services for survivors.

The council reiterated its support for the speedy introduction of specialised courts, stronger community-based protection mechanisms and wider public education campaigns aimed at challenging harmful social norms.

"As a nation, we must confront GBV with seriousness and resolve," it said.

The ZCC also pledged to strengthen its own pastoral care and prevention programmes and to back initiatives promoting gender equality.

"We remain committed to building safe, just and peaceful communities where every person is valued and protected," the council added.