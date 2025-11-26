Namibia: Over 4 000 GBV Cases Reported Between April 2024 and February 2025 - Gender Minister Kantema

A total of 4 405 cases of gender-based violence (GBV) were reported between April 2024 and February 2025 in Namibia, minister of gender equality and child welfare Emma Kantema says.

She shared these figures while launching the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign at J Stephanus Stadium at Keetmanshoop on Tuesday.

This year's theme is 'Unite to End Digital Violence Against All Women and Girls'.

The launch marks the beginning of the global 16 Days of Activism campaign, observed annually from 25 November to 10 December, aimed at ending violence against women and girls.

Kantema said under-reporting GBV cases remains a huge issue. She called for solidarity in the community with regards to reporting physical and digital violence.

She emphasised that digital forms of harassment are increasing at an alarming rate. These include cyberbullying, exploitation, and non-consensual sharing of personal information.

"According to the United Nations Children's Fund 'Disrupting Harm' report, a significant number of young people in Namibia are vulnerable online, with around 9% of internet-using children aged 12 to 17 experiencing online sexual exploitation," she said.

Kantema implored Namibians to report abuse, challenge harmful norms, and commit to creating safe homes and digital spaces, emphasising that the fight against GBV must continue beyond the 16 days.

The community is advised to report all cases of GBV to the toll-free numbers 106/116 and 10111.

The gathering was also informed that the government is looking into strengthening the Combating of Domestic Violence Act as well as the Combating of Rape Act to make provisions for cyberbullying and other forms of online violence.

