Namibia: Women and Girls Urged to Know Their Digital Rights As '16 Days of Activism' Begins

Executive director in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) Gladice Pickering on Tuesday announced the start of the '16 Days of Activism to End Gender-Based Violence against Women and Girls'.

The initiative was launched in 2008 under the leadership of the United Nations secretary general, and this year's theme is 'UNiTE to End Digital Violence against All Women and Girls'.

In a video shared with the media by the OPM, Pickering expressed concern about the way today's digital landscape contributes to increased online abuse and exposure for women and girls.

"It is alarming that in this day and age of digitalisation and especially in the age where artificial intelligence (AI) compounds the complexity of the digital world, that women and girls are more exposed and more vulnerable to abuse, especially online abuse," she said.

Pickering noted that the situation requires urgent attention and control.

The World Health Organisation says at least one in every three women globally experiences violence at some point in their lives.

As Namibia joins the world in commemorating this campaign, Pickering expressed shock over incidents where women and girls target others online.

"It is also alarming that very often women and girls are the ones perpetrating online violence against other women and girls."

She said this often happens through the use of AI tools such as deepfakes, which can produce images and information intended to harm or violate the dignity of other women and girls.

Pickering called on women and girls to be aware of their rights, stressing the need to understand the dangers and consequences of violating rights through the use of AI.

She urged women and girls to be assertive about their rights and knowledgeable about both the risks and benefits of AI.

"Know your rights and be assertive about your rights. You have the right to dignity and you have the right to privacy. Know how to be assertive about your rights and know the dangers and also the benefits of AI in this digital world," she added.

