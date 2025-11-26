South Africa: Government Proposes 20 Percent Online Gambling Tax

National Treasury has encouraged the public to submit comments on a draft national online gambling tax discussion paper.

Due to the surge in online gambling and its impact on society, it is proposed that a 20% tax is applied on gross gambling revenue from online betting, including interactive gambling, which would be in addition to the currently applied provincial taxes.

"The discussion paper provides an overview of the gambling industry in the country, considers the current legislative framework and international practices on the taxation of online gambling and proposes a new national online gambling tax for South Africa," National Treasury said on Tuesday.

Over the years, the gambling industry has evolved from traditional forms of gambling to the greater use of online gambling.

This has been influenced by technological advancements and increased access to the internet and electronic communication tools, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic. Gambling is now easily available online and it is accessible almost anywhere and at any time.

"The growth of online gambling also brings challenges, such as problem gambling and social issues, which require continued monitoring and responsive regulation.

"From a public policy perspective, there should be no problem with recreational gamblers as they do not place any external costs on society.

"However, to the extent that problem gambling imposes a cost on society (negative externalities), it is in the public interest that such behaviour be regulated or reduced," National Treasury said.

The draft national online gambling tax discussion paper has been released for public comments and is available on the National Treasury website: www.treasury.gov.za.

The public can forward written comments to the email address: gamblingtax@treasury.gov.za by close of business on 30 January 2026.