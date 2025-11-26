Namibia: LPM Leader Bernadus Swartbooi Assaulted At Keetmanshoop By Ex-Party Member Vernon Colman Over Political Row

Landless People's Movement (LPM) leader Bernadus Swartbooi was allegedly physically assaulted at Keetmanshoop on Sunday, after a confrontation with former party member Vernon Colman, who is contesting as an independent candidate in the ||Kharas region.

According to a source familiar with the incident, the altercation started when Swartbooi (47) allegedly shouted derogatory remarks at Colman in the Nama language.

Swartbooi, who was seated in his vehicle near the Roads Authority building, reportedly called out to Colman, using the phrase "wei tse! jou k*nd".

The word tse, the source explained, refers to a "low-class person" or "idiot". Moments later, Colman allegedly approached the vehicle and began assaulting Swartbooi.

Colman declined to comment when contacted yesterday. LPM spokesperson Lifalaza Simataa has confirmed the incident, stating that Swartbooi had been attacked by individuals from "a different political party". He says Swartbooi's bodyguards were able to intervene and a case has been reported to the police.

Simataa says the party will approach the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) to ensure Colman is held accountable.

"He breached the ECN code of conduct. Such behaviour cannot be tolerated," he says. Simataa insists that Swartbooi had not provoked Colman, saying the former LPM member initiated the confrontation. He alleges that Colman waited for Swartbooi's bodyguards to enter a shop before attacking him through the car window.

"He also spat on honourable Swartbooi while he was attacking him. It was not a case of him hurling insults - he found himself being attacked through the window," Simataa adds.

The ||Kharas police acting regional commander, deputy commissioner Nicodemus Mbango, says he could not comment on the matter until he had been fully briefed.

Colman, a former LPM member, was expelled from the party about two years ago after leading a protest against LPM Keetmanshoop Urban constituency councillor Joseph Isaack.

His expulsion letter states that the party's founding executive committee terminated his membership for conduct deemed contrary to the party's values and principles.

Swartbooi is reported to be recovering and did not sustain serious injuries.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.